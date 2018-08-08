Qualcomm's Snapdragon 670 packs high-end features into a mid-range chip

QUALCOMM HAS TAKEN the covers off its latest mid-range Snapdragon chipset, which you can expect to see in middle-of-the-road mobiles before too long.

The Snapdragon 670 is the latest top dog in the 600 series of Qualcomm's flowery-named chip line up, which is the range that sits below the more powerful Snapdragon 800 series.

This latest slice of silicon comes in an octa-core format, with two high-performance cores running up to 2GHz to take care of demanding apps and services, and six "efficiency" cores ramping up to 1.7GHz to look after the more day-to-day tasks. Basically, it's another Qualcomm chip built around ARM's big.LITTLE architecture, slated for launch later this year.

Making use of the Kryo 360 CPU, the Snapdragon 670 has 15 per cent more performance than its predecessor, according to Qualcomm. A more noteworthy upgrade is the Snapdragon 670's reduced power consumption, with Qualcomm claiming it's 30 per cent more energy efficient than the Snapdragon 660.

Qualcomm has also thrown its AI Engine into the mix, so the Snapdragon 670 has the tech to support neural networks, the TensorFlow machine learning framework, Caffe and Caffe2 and other artificial intelligence development tools.

It's also the first 600-tier chipset to come with Qualcomm's Spectra 250 ISP (image signal processor), which will allow it to support a whole range of camera features, such as image stabilisation, noise reduction and active depth sensing. IT also means support for ultra HD video capture and single 25MP cameras or dual 16MP snappers.

"Here at Qualcomm Technologies, we're developing breakthrough technologies that transform how the world connects and communicates, and the Snapdragon 670 Mobile Platform is no exception," gushed Qualcomm in its announcement.

"By using premium technologies typically found in higher-tier processors, the platform is optimized to bring flagship features to more people. It's a win for everyone — from OEMs to users — and it opens the doors for further innovation that benefits the mobile industry.

Basically, the Snapdragon 670 is getting the features usually reserved for Qualcomm's flagship chips, such as the Snapdragon 845 that can be found in the Samsung Galaxy S9 and soon-to-be-announced Note 9.

This is the tech world's take on trickle-down economics, only it actually works unlike the efforts of the current UK government. µ