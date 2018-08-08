BBC subpoenas Microsoft over leaked Dr Who footage

AUNTIE BEEB has issued a subpoena to Microsoft as it tries to find the person who leaked footage from Season 11 of Doctor Who - though, technically, it's Season 37 because wibbly-wobbly timey-wimey.

In an almost unprecedented move, the BBC is going to court in Washington to try and get Microsoft to hand over details of the leaker who, apparently stored the leaks on Microsoft OneDrive.

As one of the BBC's "big five" shows, it's very protective over it, and with a completely new version of the show - with new show-runner Chris Chibnall, new assistants including Bradley Walsh, and a new first-time-female Doctor, Jodie Whittaker, then the element of surprise, wonder and awe has been an important element of the launch.

When unfinished rushes of Episode 1 were released online in late June, the BBC filed a DMCA Subpoena in California. Historically, Doctor Who has managed to keep stories and clips secret right up to broadcast, with fans repeatedly emphasising that they like it that way. awith this much at stake with a revamp, this was not something that has come as welcome news to the Beeb.

TorrentFreak reports that as yet, we don't know what, if any, action Microsoft has taken in response, but the BBC investigation remains ongoing.

BBC Studios has launched a second subpoena in Washington which demands "any name, account name, address, telephone number, email address, birth date, profile photo, device information, browser information, location information, information from others (e.g., Facebook or Google+) and time posted."

Again, as yet, the subpoena is still a bit vague in terms of when and if it will be issued, but more than likely it will without much fuss.

The action stops way short of suggesting that Microsoft is in any way at fault for allowing the file to be shared on its infrastructure - that'd be a much bigger nastier case - but it does represent a rare effort by the BBC to protect its legal copyright in the global marketplace. μ