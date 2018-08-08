Qualcomm will unveil next-gen Wear OS chip on 10 September

CHIPMAKER Qualcomm has all but confirmed that it will unveil its next-gen Wear OS chip on 10 September.

In a 'save the date'email to journalists in the US, the company attached an image of a watch showing the time "9.10", a not-so-subtle hint that its next smartwatch-centric chip will debut on 10 September.

Hmmm. Just got a save-the-date from Qualcomm. Wonder what's happening September 10? pic.twitter.com/HVeJrVSo2k — Michael Fisher (@theMrMobile) August 7, 2018

The teaser doesn't give much else away, but previous rumours have suggested that Qualcomm is developing a new chip for Wear OS, nee Android Wear, that is likely to power Google's incoming Pixel Watch.

The SoC will arrive as the Snapdragon Wear 3100, according to reports, with the quad-core chip tipped to utilise the same 28nm process as the now-ageing Snapdragon Wear 2100, along with the older ARM Cortex-A7 architecture and Adreno 304 GPU.

The Wear 3100 'platform' will also knuckle down on energy efficiency, which will reportedly be achieved through a new power management solution optimized for wearables that conserves battery power while also listening for voice commands without having to be woken from standby mode.

Qualcomm also previously offered up some details about the chip, with the firm's wearables director Pankaj Kedia telling, er, Wareable that it will be "designed from the ground up".

"It's designed from the ground up for a no-compromises smartwatch experience with dedicated chips that make your watch look pretty when you're not looking at it, that brings the best fitness and watch experience, and extends battery life," Kedia said.

"You'll see improved battery life when interacting with the watch, but also more importantly, when you're not," he added.

He also at the time said that the so-called Wear 3100 will launch alongside a flagship smartwatch, suggesting that Google's Pixel Watch could arrive sooner than expected.

Earlier rumours suggested Google would introduce a Pixel-branded watch at its fall hardware event, where it's also expected to unveil the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL and second-gen Google Pixel Buds. µ