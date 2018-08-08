Snapchat source code leaked to GitHub after botched iOS app update

SOURCE CODE for filter-heavy selfie app Snapchat has been leaked and posted on GitHub thanks to a botched update to the iOS app, Motherboard reports.

"An iOS update in May exposed a small amount of our source code and we were able to identify the mistake and rectify it immediately," a spokesperson for Snap, Snapchat's parent company, told Motherboard.

"We discovered that some of this code had been posted online and it has been subsequently removed. This did not compromise our application and had no impact on our community."

Snap managed to get the source code removed through a copyright act request sent to GitHub, but the data had already been exposed to a wide community of developers, researchers, and casual coders.

Luckily for Snap, the source code is protected under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA), which helps keep a company's intellectual property within its control as much as possible.

But in this case, some researchers have already nabbed the source code. And while there are no reports of it being used to exploit Snapchat, it could be a matter of time before less moral code junkies get their hands on the source code and create malware to target the app.

Equally, developers with access to the source code could effectively reverse engineer it to make their own Snapchat rival apps, or figure out how Snapchat manages to put dog ears or cat features onto the selfies and video clips of some of the most narcissistic people around.

That being said, Snapchat already has Snap Kit, a suite of APIs that allow developers to integrate part of Snapchat's features into their own apps. So the source code might not be any use to them if all they plant to do is to make their apps cosy up to Snapchat. µ