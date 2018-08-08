Instapaper returns to Europe after extended GDPR outage

BOOKMARKING SERVICE Instapaper has resumed services in Europe after temporarily shutting down back in May due to the enforcement of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

The read-it-later app said on Tuesday that it's re-jigged its service to be compliant with the new EU privacy rules.

"Over the past two months we have taken a number of actions to address the General Data Protection Regulation, and we are happy to announce our return to the European Union," reads a blog post from Instapaper's Brian Donohue and Rodion Gusev.

The company, which was one of many firms left scrambling ahead of GDPR's 25 May deadline, has posted its a version of its updated privacy policy to GitHub "in the interest of transparency"

However, it remains unclear why it took Instapaper so long to become GDPR complaint, and if the comments on the company's latest blog post are anything to go by, the firm has lost a lot of customers to rival Pocket as a result for the extended downtime.

"We take complete and full responsibility for the downtime, we don't have any excuses for it," Gusev said in response to a pissed-off user.

"That any user who had chosen to give us their time and use the product was unable to access Instapaper is something we deeply regret, and we will be doing all we can to make up for that."

And as compensation for the outage, Instapaper is offering six months of its Premium service to those affected by the European outage, which it relaunched this week following its split from Pinterest.

Available for $2.99 a month or $29.99 a year, Instapaper's relaunched Premium service includes full text search for all articles in your account; unlimited notes; text-to-speech playlists on mobile; speed reading; an ad-free Instapaper website; and 'Send to Kindle' functionality. µ