Palm's smartphone reboot looks set for a 2018 release

PDA MAKER Palm looks to be following in the footsteps of BlackBerry and Nokia with a reboot planned for 2018.

We already know this was coming, as the company - which is now owned by BlackBerry-enabler TCL - told reporters last year new Palm devices were on the horizon.

Now, Android Police has spotted filings with both the FCC and the Wi-Fi Alliance that point to a new Palm device coming later this year.

The filings don't tell us much, other than it's probably not time to chuck your iPhone in the bin just yet. The device, referred to as the Palm PVG100, will run Android 8.1 Oreo, and will only support 2.4GHz WiFi. This means that the handset is most likely going to be a budget or mid-range device, as most high-end smartphones support faster 5GHz WiFi.

The device will be launching on Verizon, according to Android Police, backing up earlier rumours that the US operator was planning to carry a new Palm device in the second half of 2018. It's as yet unclear whether it'll make its way to Blighty.

Seperately, Android Authority spotted a Bluetooth filing that calls the refers to the incoming device as 'Pepito' (a word for, er, describing smaller than average-sized male genitals) which confirms that the phone will support Bluetooth 4.2.

TCL, which picked up Palm in 2014 after it was dumped by HP, hasn't remarked on the rumours, but given the timing of the filings, it looks like the so-called Palm Pepito will debut before the year is out.

The company previously confirmed, however, that a reboot would be geared toward users familiar with the Palm's earlier devices, so we wouldn't be surprised to a return of the company's Palm's pebble-shaped designs, card-based UI and once-iconic slide-out keyboard, which last made an appearance on 2010's Palm Pre. µ