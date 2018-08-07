Samsung starts cranking out 4-bit high-capacity SSDs

SIZE DOES MATTER when it comes to hard drives, which Samsung is touting with its latest solid state drive.

The South Korean firm revealed it's begun mass producing the "industry's first" 4-bit quad level cell 4TB SATA SSD for the likes of you and me to plonk into our PCs.

Basing the new SSD tech on Samsung's 1 terabit 64-layer V-NAND tech, which stores three bits per SSD cell, the 4-bit design packs more data into the same physical space while using some tech wizardry to keep the performance the same as the nippy 3-bit SSD - normally when more capacity is squeezed onto SSD space the less performance it can offer.

But Sammy is touting read speeds of 540MB/s with sequential write speeds of 520MB/s, though more randomised data in-out speeds weren't mentioned. The tech firm achieves this through the use of a 3-bit SSD controller and its TurboWrite tech

The new SSD tech will come in 1TB, 2TB and 4TB capacities and will fit the 2.5in SATA drive form factor, which should be a boon for people wanting to create compact PC with plenty of storage. Samsung also noted it's working on a 128GB quad level cell memory card for smartphones, which it reckons will lead to higher-performance memory storage in mobile devices.

And Samsung reckons this SSD tech will filter through the rest of the memory world, which could yield cheaper high-capacity SSDs for consumers.

"Samsung's new 4-bit SATA SSD will herald a massive move to terabyte-SSDs for consumers," said Jaesoo Han, executive vice president of memory sales & marketing at Samsung Electronics. "As we expand our lineup across consumer segments and to the enterprise, 4-bit terabyte-SSD products will rapidly spread throughout the entire market."

All that's good news, but Samsung kept quiet on the prices it will charge for such SSDs, though we expect they'll be keenly priced given Sammy can kick out such electronics at quite a scale. µ