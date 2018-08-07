Google buys GPU tester GraphicsFuzz to beef up the Pixel's lousy scores

Are we crystal clear? Crystal clear with no lag? Good.

GOOGLE HAS BEEN splashing out again, this time on GraphicsFuzz, a UK-based company specialising in Android graphics driver testing.

We never said it wasn't really, really… sigh…. really niche.

The news comes with, not a lot of detail actually, as Google was more up in trying to tell us more about Android 9 Pie. As such we don't know prices or anything.

The three co-founders of GraphicsFuzz will join the Android graphics team, adding their knowledge and tech to (hopefully) create better GPU support in Android, as well as better soak-testing of Android devices before launch.

"GraphicsFuzz has pioneered the combination of fuzzing and metamorphic testing to yield a highly automatic method for testing graphics drivers that quickly finds and fixes bugs that could undermine reliability and security before they affect end users." explains the announcement.

Director, Alastair Donaldson adds: "The acquisition by Google is a fantastic opportunity to maximise the worldwide impact of our graphics driver testing technology."

Although the news is vague, it's also good. Very good. Android's biggest problem, despite its ridiculous market share (80 per cent), is that it's more fragmented than a 30-year-old floppy disc.

By getting a competent, clear graphics testing procedure with a proven track record behind it, we could start to see far fewer misfit phones that don't behave like an average Droid.

GraphicsFuzz is no slouch either. The founders developed it at Imperial College, with funding from the Energy and Physical Sciences Research Council and Tetracom.

Interestingly, the results table of GraphicsFuzz tests makes an interesting read. It places the Honor 10 at the top, following its recent GPU Boost, with the Samsung Galaxy S7 supporting worst with a total of 64 issues flagged.

The iPhone X and iPhone 8 are mid-table, but way behind both iPhone 7 and 6. So by this argument, Apple is getting worse. Ouch.

And just to prove its not a whitewash - the second and third worst performers were the Google Pixel 1 and 2. Again. Ouch. μ