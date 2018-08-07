Pentagon bans use of fitness trackers and geolocation apps in sensitive military areas

US SOLDIERS won't be able to easily keep track of how jacked and fit they're getting, as the Pentagon has moved to ban fitness trackers and apps across the US Army and other defence personnel.

According to a memo obtained by Associated Press, the Pentagon will ban any apps and gadgets that can reveal the location of US military types while they are at certain sensitive bases or high-risk warzones, the idea being that location-leaking tech poses a "significant risk" to military personnel.

"These geolocation capabilities can expose personal information, locations, routines, and numbers of DOD personnel, and potentially create unintended security consequences and increased risk to the joint force and mission," the memo reportedly said.

However, the Pentagon won't put a blanket ban on such tech, presumably as it still wants its soldiers trying to be 'the best of the best of the best, sir'. Rather, military big-wigs will have the right to determine whether their soldiers can use GPS features on their smartphones and fitness tracking gadgets and if its OK for them to get down to filling their rings.

The Pentagon will also provide its born-to-kill folks the means to keep their use of fitness trackers and other gadgets safe from cybersecurity threats.

"It goes back to making sure that we're not giving the enemy an unfair advantage and we're not showcasing the exact locations of our troops worldwide," US Army Colonel Rob Manning, told Associated Press.

Banning the use of devices that can tag a person's location in sensitive areas was bound to come about, as GPS company Strava produced a heat amp of its geolocation data that seemingly revealed the presence of activity in warzones thereby essentially giving away the locations and movements of military personnel. µ