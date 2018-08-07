Microsoft U-turn sees Skype Classic given a reprieve (for the moment)

This is what your brain on Skype 8.0 looks like

THE SAGA of Microsoft's almost unusable reinvention of Skype has taken another twist, as the company has backtracked on plans to kill off the 'Classic' version of the app next month.

The company announced last month that the launch of Skype version 8.0 was supposed to be a turning point with the app going from Win32 to UWP, permanently.

Windows 10 users have had this option since launch, but have joined the cries of INQ that the new Skype is basically a vacuum filled with turds. We've covered why on many occasions, but for new readers - it won't sync conversations across devices properly and the new UI looks like the result of a lorry load of paint colliding with the final 20 minutes of 2001: A Space Odyssey.

So, it's good news that Skype 7.x is getting a reprieve, for the moment.

Now, let's give credit where it's due to Microsoft - it always says that it acts on what ‘our users tell us' and sure enough this time the announcement shows that, once in a while, it cuts both ways.

In a teeny-tiny blog post, the company says:

"Based on customer feedback, we are extending support for Skype 7 (Skype classic) for some time. Our customers can continue to use Skype classic until then. "Thanks for all your comments - we are listening. We are working to bring all the features you've asked for into Skype 8. Watch this space."

OK, so a few points here. First off, well done Microsoft, for once you've accepted that your new product isn't as good as your hype.

However, why did it release Skype 8.0 with so much functionality missing and so many bugs? Was it not only yesterday that we talked about Microsoft's robust testing (it says)?

Also, Microsoft is very keen we understand that switching to UWP is essential for Skype's future. Is it? Is it really? Last time we looked, Skype 7 was fine. Skype 8 was a poor ripoff of Snapchat.

We're not about to pat ourselves on the back and say "It was INQ wot won it" but truly, we'd like to think that your voices in response to our articles on the topic have been a small part of the decision. So well done you. μ