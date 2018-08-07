Android 9 is officially called 'Pie' and it's available now

IT'S BAD NEWS for fans of pancakes, pannacotta and Poppets, as Google has confirmed that Android 9.0 is officially dubbed 'Pie'.

Android Pie (sigh) is available now as an over-the-air update for Pixel devices and, oddly, the Essential Phone.

Google says the OS will start rolling out to Android One users later in the year, adding that all of the third-party handsets that participated in the Android P beta - including the Sony Xperia XZ2, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S, Nokia 7 Plus, Oppo R15 Pro, Vivo X21 and OnePlus 6 - will receive the update during the autumn.

Android 9.0 was first released as a beta version back in March, so there shouldn't be any surprises left as far as new features go. The update brings with it a new iPhone X-a-like gesture-based navigation system and souped-up artificial intelligence features, including a new app called Adaptive Battery that will prioritize battery power for your most-used apps.

"We've built Android 9 to learn from you - and work better for you - the more you use it," Sameer Samat, Google VP of product management for Android and Google Play, said in a blog post.

"From predicting your next task so you can jump right into the action you want to take, to prioritizing battery power for the apps you use most, to helping you disconnect from your phone at the end of the day, Android 9 adapts to your life and the ways you like to use your phone."

However, some of Android Pie's headline features, such as Google's Digital Wellbeing dashboard that shows users information such as how many minutes they've spent on each app and how many times they've unlocked their smartphone, aren't yet available.

"Digital Wellbeing will officially launch on Pixel phones this fall, with Android One and other devices coming later this year," Google said, noting that these features are available in beta for Pixel phones running Android 9.0.

Slices, a feature that serves up relevant contextual information from your favourite apps, will also arrive later this year.

Google notes that Android P will be arriving on "other" devices later this year, likely a nod to its incoming Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones. µ