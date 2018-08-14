AMD's 'record breaking' Threadripper 2990WX CPU is now available

CHIPMAKER AMD's top-of-the-line Threadripper 2990WX CPU is now available now available and shipping to customers.

Touted by AMD as the "world's most powerful desktop processor," the Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX is built on the firm's 12nm Zen+ architecture and boasts 32 cores, 64 threads, and a 3GHz base clock frequency with boost speeds up to 4.2GHz.

AMD claims the top of the line chip is more than 50 per cent faster than Intel's similarly-specced, yet more expensive Core i9-7980XE Extreme Edition, and boasts that the CPU has racked up the highest-ever benchmark scores in the Cinebench single-socket desktop processor category with a score of 7,618.

The previous was held by Intel with its Core i9-7880XE, which scored 5,828 points in the same test.

Pre-orders for the processor started last week, with the CPU priced at $1,799 (£1,400), and shipping started on Monday. Here in Blighty, Overclockers is flogging the chip for £1,639.99, while Ebuyer has slapped the CPU with an oddly-specific £2,067.98 price tag.

At the same time as introducing the Threadripper 2990WX, AMD also showed off the 24-core 2970WX, also aimed at professionals, and the X-branded 16-core 2950X and 12-core 2920X, both of which are designed to cater towards enthusiasts and PC gamers.

All the CPUs, including the 2990WX, feature AMD's new boosting algorithms including features such as Precision Boost and Precision Boost Overdrive, and of the chips use the existing TR4 motherboard socket, which means they'll fit into any existing X399 motherboard on the market with a BIOS update.

The AMD Threadripper 2950X will be the next chip to be made available, with a release date slated for 31 August. At $899 (£695) it's cheaper than its 1950X's predecessor, despite now offering a is single-core boost speed of 4.4GHz - the highest of any Ryzen CPU and a 3.5GHz base clock.

AMD'S 12-core, 24-thread Threadripper 2920WX and the 24-core, 48-thread Threadripper 2970WX and the 12-core, 24-thread Threadripper 2920WX will launch later in the year. Both will launch in October, priced at $699 and $899.

