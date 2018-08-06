Fortnite for Android will snub Google Play as Epic looks to maximise profits

FORT-BUILDING BATTLE ROYAL GAME Fortnite is finally coming to Android, but Epic Games will bypass Google Play and offer the game directly.

The massively popular multiplayer game has been around for PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and iOS for some time. But Android device users were left out in the cold, other than seeing malicious apps masquerading as Fortnite pop up for the mobile operating system.

But now Epic Games has carried Fortnite over to Android phones and tablets. Yet the firm didn't seem to like the idea of Google taking a 30 per cent slice of the profits it could generate through the game's in-app purchases.

As such, when Fortnite for Android does launch, access to it will be provided directly on the Epic website, where users will be able to download a Fortnite installer program to their Android device to kick-start the process.

This, in theory, could also help Epic Games force a closer relationship with their customers by essentially cutting out a middleman. The company already did this with the PC version of Fortnite by eschewing the Steam platform in favour of its own Epic Games launcher.

The open nature of Android allows it to do the same on Google's mobile software; in stark contrast, Apple's walled garden meant that Fortnite in iOS had to be made available on the App Store.

However, taking the direct download approach does raise a few security concerns as it could lead to cybercriminals creating spoof sites to draw in would-be Fortnite players.

Or it could lead to yet more fake Fortnite apps sneaking onto Google Play that look to exploit people with but a rough knowledge that Fortnite is on Android but not where to officially get it from; the natural assumption would be to go the Play Store.

We'll have to wait and see what happens when Fortnite does launch on Android; there's no firmed up launch data but rumours are circulating that it could coincide with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. µ