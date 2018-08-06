Apple supplier TSMC forced to shut down factories after virus infection

CHIPMAKER TSMC was forced to shut down its factories after a computer virus ran riot on its systems, Bloomberg reports.

TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co) is one of the world's largest semiconductor manufacturers and provides slices of silicon and electronics to all manner of big names, notably Apple, AMD, Qualcomm and Nvidia.

As such, shutting down its factories is a big deal, especially as TSMC's fabrication tools were affected and this is the first time a virus has ever taken down the chipmaker's facilities.

"TSMC has been attacked by viruses before, but this is the first time a virus attack has affected our production lines," chief financial officer Lora Ho told Bloomberg News, though she reportedly kept tight-lipped on how much the disruption cost the chipmaker.

It's not clear how many lost days of production the virus has caused TSMC, nor the implication it will have on Apple given that TSMC is the sole manufacturer of its custom chips. With new iPhones expected in the autumn and TSMC likely working on a new chip, likely the 7nm A12, shutting down factories temporarily could mean delays for the next wave of iPhones.

At the same time, there's no indication of where the virus came from and who's behind it, though TSMC did note that it wasn't introduced by a hacker.

This leads us to speculate that the virus could have been introduced by a disgruntled employee who may have wanted a few extra days off work, but that's just our imagination running wild.

Or it could be some form of corporate sabotage by another chip manufacturer or an enemy of Apple, with someone sneaking into TSMC's factory systems and slipping in the virus; think James Bond but duller and less casually misogynistic.

Or it could simply be a bit of rogue code that's evolved from a bug in the system and has spread itself into TSMC's machines.

We expect TSMC will be looking into the virus and shoring itself up against any similar threats in the future. µ