AMD unveils custom Ryzen and Vega APU destined for Chinese games consoles

AMD HAS REVEALED a new gaming-focused accelerated processing unit (APU) based on its Zen processor and Vega graphics architectures, only you won't be able to enjoy it unless you live in China.

That's because the chipset is destined to power a series of gaming PCs and consoles from Chinese firm Zhongshan Subor. But it does at least tout the future potential of Team Red's APUs and perhaps shows what we can look forward to in the next-generation affordable gaming PCs and laptops.

The APU itself comes sporting a four-core, eight-thread Ryzen CPU that can clock up to 3GHz, which is matched with a Radeon Vega graphics accelerator with 24 compute units running at 1.3GHz.

A 256-bit GDDR5 interface is also present and correct and keeps a watchful eye over 8GB of GDDR5 memory, which gets plonked into the motherboard next to the chip.

The chipset is an interesting one as it has a slower processor, on paper at least, than AMD's Ryzen 2400G, which also comes with Vega graphics but at the same time has more than double the graphics compute units.

This would suggest that it will be a lot more capable of pushing graphics than the Ryzen 2400G, which is generally available and makes a decent chip for compact machines or laptops that need a little more oomph to their integrated GPU.

With the chipset, Subor plans to launch a gaming PC at the end of August and a gaming console towards the end of the year. But that tech doesn't look like it will leave China, so if you want a slice of the action, best get a ticket to the nation or figure out all the rigours of importing a console over.

In this case, when it comes to gaming consoles, we'd rather wait and see what Microsoft has up its sleeve for the next-generation Xbox. µ