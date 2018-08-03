BlackBerry's Evolve smartphones ditch physical keys in favour of touchscreens

DYING PHONE BRAND BlackBerry has teamed up with its Indian manufacturing partner Optiemus to unveiled a fresh lineup of smartphones called 'Evolve'.



The series includes the BlackBerry Evolve and the BlackBerry Evolve X, both of which boast tall screens with 18:9 aspect ratios, as well as large capacity batteries.

Take a step into the future and evolve with BlackBerry. Presenting BlackBerry Evolve and Evolve X.#YesItsABlackBerry #BlackBerryEvolve #EvolutionBeckons pic.twitter.com/Xf09nu8twi — BlackBerry Mobile IN (@BBMobileIndia) August 2, 2018

However, if you were expecting Blackberry to hang on to its physical keyboard - a feature that is probably the only thing keeping any remaining customers - you can think again. Unlike the BlackBerry Key2, the Evolve phones use your modern day touchscreen keyboards.



In terms of tech specs, the Evolve and Evolve X both come with 5.99in FHD+ displays, Android 8.1, 16MP selfie cameras, and massive 4,000mAh batteries. For security, both phones will also offer fingerprint sensors on the back, along with a face-unlock feature.

The lower-end model is the Evolve handset and is powered by a 1.8GHz Snapdragon 450 chip, and 4GB RAM alongside 64GB of onboard storage, a microSD slot, and dual 13MP cameras on the back. While UK prices and availability hasn't been confirmed yet, it'll cost the equivalent of about £280 in India when it hits the shelves there next month.

The Evolve X is the more powerful model of the two and comes with a much beefier 6GB of RAM, as well as a faster 2.2GHz Snapdragon 660 CPU. On the back of this one there's a 12MP + 13MP camera system, and support for quick charging and wireless charging. However, thanks to the juiced up specs you can expect this one to cost a little more, and it's expected to retail for the equivalent of £390 in India when it hits the shelves at the end of this month.

So far, Optiemus hasn't confirmed availability beyond India, but obviously, we'll be sure to let you know when BlackBerry decides to bring the devices to the UK. µ