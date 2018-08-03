Nvidia GTX 1180 PCB pictured ahead of GPU's 20 August launch

GPU GIANT Nvidia's heavily-leaked GTX 1180 has, once again, fallen victim to another leak ahead of its imminent unveiling.

As KitGuru reports, printed circuit board (PCB) of a fresh Nvidia graphics card has leaked online, courtesy of Baidu. Two images of a new Nvidia GPU PCB were posted to the forum, suggesting that the incoming graphics card will support either 8GB or 16GB GDDR6 memory, and will have a 10-phase VRM powered via 6+8 pin power connectors.

It's also visible from the leaked pictures that this model has different Scalable Link Interface (SLI) fingers than the firm's previous GPU cards. This could be a sign of Nvidia implementing NVLink for gaming GPUs, and because the cut out for the GPU is rather small, it could be a GV104 core chip.



There's also a bunch of certification logos and Nvidia branding on the chip that could mean it's the final PCB version for Nvidia's own reference design, not a custom partner card.

This would make sense, given a prototype board that looks to support Nvidia's next-generation GPU architecture, currently thought to be called Truing, popped up in June, and a Lenovo rep ran his mouth at E3 2018 noting new GeForce cards are expected in autumn.

While Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang recently said new GeForce cards won't arrive "for a long time", the company this week confirmed that it will unveil its 11-series 'Turing' GPUs on Monday 20 August, one day before Gamescom 2018 kicks off.

In its official invitation, the company promised, among other things, "hands-on demos of the hottest upcoming games" and "some spectacular surprises".

The launch will likely see the firm reveal the GTX 1180, GTX 1170, GTX 1160 and GTX 1180+. First out of the door, according to an email to partners leaked last week, will be the GTX 1180, which will replace the popular GTX 1080. This will be available from 30 August, the GTX 1170 and GTX 1180+ will be available from 30 September, and the GTX 1160 from 30 October. µ