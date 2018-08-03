Apple must pay $145m to Canadian patent troll WiLan

A US JUDGE has ordered Apple to cough up $145m in damages for infringing on two patents owned by Canadian patent troll firm WiLan.

Ottawa-based WiLan began as a producer of broadband wireless technologies after its founding in 1992 but shifted to licensing its extensive patent portfolio and now touts itself as "one of the most successful patent licensing companies in the world."

A jury in San Diego (San Diego-ins? San Dieg-ons?) this week ruled that Apple infringed two of WiLan's patents (8,457,145 and 8,537,757) in its iPhone devices, the Candian company confirmed on its website.

One patents relates to a "method and apparatus for bandwidth request protocols in a wireless communication system," and the other is for "adaptive call admission control for use in a wireless communication system."

The court awarded WiLan $145.1m in damages. However, Apple plans to appeal the ruling and rejected claims of infringement in pre-trial filings.

This isn't the first time Apple and WiLan have gone head-to-head in court. Back in October 2013, Apple was found not guilty of infringing on other wireless networking technology patents. In that lawsuit, WiLan had asked Apple for $248m in damages.

And Apple isn't the company's only target. In February, WiLan sued Google, claiming the firm's Google Assistant infringes on intellectual property it holds that was initially developed for SRI International. µ