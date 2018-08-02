Just 10 per cent of Brits now download music illegally

MUSIC PIRACY is becoming less popular thanks to the growing popularity of legit streaming services such as Apple Music, Spotify and Tidal.

According to YouGov, just 10 per cent of British people now admit to downloading music illegally, down from 18 per cent five years ago.

This number looks set to decrease to, 63 per cent of 'pirates' think they'll still be at it in five years time, while 22 per cent say they'll have abandoned their eyepatch by then.

"It is now easier to stream music than to pirate it. And the cost is not prohibitive", one survey participant said, with another adding: "Spotify has everything from new releases to old songs, it filled the vacuum, there was no longer a need for using unverified source."

The results of YouGov's survey also show that 36 per cent of pirates feel that using unverified sources to find music is becoming more difficult, and 44 per cent admitted that they were willing to pirate if music wasn't available anywhere else.

That said, 51 per cent of people quizzed expressed frustration when songs and albums were exclusive to one platform.

Justin Marshall, Associate Director at YouGov, said: "While illegal downloads still present a significant challenge to the music industry, there appears to be some light at the end of the tunnel. Our research reveals a change in behaviour, with those that previously attained music by unlawful means now being enticed by the low costs and ease of use associated with streaming.

"Simply put, many don't feel they need to go to the same lengths to acquire the music they want, now they have it at their fingertips. Whether or not streaming is what finally banishes illegal downloads remains to be seen, but there are encouraging signs." µ