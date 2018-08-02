DoJ nabs three top Ukrainian cybercrims from 'FIN7' hacking group

A TRIO OF TOP-DOG HACKERS from the cyber crook group FIN7 have been nabbed by law enforcement and face charges for nicking 15 million credit card records.

Ukrainian nationals Dmytro Fedorov, 44, Fedir Hladyr, 33, and Andrii Kopakov, 30, are currently in custody and face charges brought against them by the US District Court in Seattle.

The three men have been charged with 26 felony accounts, including wire fraud, conspiracy, and, of course, hacking.

The indictments accuse the FIN7 hacking group, also known as Carbanak Group and Navigator Group, of using malware to hack more than 120 US companies, including restaurant chains Chipotle and Arby's and more than 6,500 payment check-out points.

As a result of FIN7's hacking activity, which has been active since 2015, US businesses are believed to have bled ten of millions of dollars.

This has seen the US take a 'you can run but you can't hide' stance on cybercriminals, with it committing to work with other nations' law enforcement to chase down hackers.

"The three Ukrainian nationals indicted today allegedly were part of a prolific hacking group that targeted American companies and citizens by stealing valuable consumer data, including personal credit card information, that they then sold on the Darknet," said Assistant Attorney General Benczkowski.

"Because hackers are committed to finding new ways to harm the American public and our economy, the Department of Justice remains steadfast in its commitment to working with our law enforcement partners to identify, interdict, and prosecute those responsible for these threats."

While only one of the hackers is currently being held in the US, they will have to eventually face charges on American soil and will have to defend against one heck of a joint investigation carried out by US and European law enforcement and cybersecurity specialists. µ