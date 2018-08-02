Apple is killing its App Store Affiliate Program and some businesses may die

One bad Apple doesn't want us to take commission from what's in cider

APPLE HAS TAKEN action to rein in its App Store Affiliate Program, in a move that is alleged to have brought one company to the brink of collapse.

The company has confirmed it will remove apps and in-app purchases from the program by the start of October, claiming its own services should be enough for you.

"With the launch of the new App Store on both iOS and macOS and their increased methods of app discovery, we will be removing apps from the affiliate program. Starting on October 1st, 2018, commissions for iOS and Mac apps and in-app content will be removed from the program. All other content types (music, movies, books, and TV) remain in the affiliate program," it quoth.

A report at The Verge says the result could be complete annihilation for iOS news sites like TouchArcade which says that without the income it gets from the Affiliate Program, it will die.

Eli Hodapp of TouchArcade said: "I don't know how the takeaway from this move can be seen as anything other than Apple extending a massive middle finger to sites like TouchArcade, AppShopper, and many others who have spent the last decade evangelizing the App Store and iOS gaming."

For the record, we don't use the Apple Affiliate Program. Instead, we make our money with 'proper' ads. We even have a department for it. But for smaller titles and bloggers, it's been a valuable source of dosh at a time when advertising revenues are shrinking.

(And that, our lovely readers, is why we prefer it if you didn't adblock us).

Apple had already slashed the value of the program from 7 per cent to 2.5 per cent, which Hodapp called a "massive punch to our collective guts" adding that in truth "I don't know what we're going to do".

Hodapp has tried other funding sources - Patreon, and of course, other affiliate programs such as Amazon haven't proved successful enough to make up the shortfall.

Meanwhile, Apple will be keeping all of its 30 per cent cut from app sales from now on. What a relief, they clearly needed the money. μ