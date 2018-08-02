Amazon will ditch Oracle by 2020, despite what Larry Ellison says

Amazon's shift from Oracle could be complete next year

AMAZON HAS CONFIRMED plans to move its infrastructure away from Oracle databases by early 2020.

The company has been weaning itself for some time, but the confirmation of a timescale reflects increased self-determination for Amazon, which is now at the stage of turning its suppliers into its rivals.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) reported 48 per cent revenue growth in Q2 2018 and it's that growth that has allowed Amazon to overtake Google in terms of traded stock values, as Oracle seems to be stuck in a rut.

Even when the news arrived on a major blow to Oracle, it only lost one per cent of its value.

CNBC reported the news based on anonymous sources within the company, who were able to confirm that Amazon has been on a \watch and wait' to make sure that the transition was financially viable and technically possible.

We call this "not doing a TSB".

The source confirmed that legacy systems are affected, but no current or future projects are reliant on Oracle. This is good news as Oracle has actually maxed out its ability to scale to meet Amazon's growing needs, says the source.

Another source even suggested that the transition could be complete in 2019.

Oracle boss Larry Ellison seemingly told an unwitting fib in his last earnings call.

"Let me tell you who's not moving off of Oracle," Ellison said. "A company you've heard of just gave us another $50m this quarter to buy Oracle database and other Oracle technologies. That company is Amazon."

So that's cleared up then, innit. The news comes, in part, in the aftermath of this year's Amazon Prime Day, which got off to a shaky start in the US as the infrastructure struggled to keep up with the demand and the scaling seemingly at its limits.

It's the reason that Amazon's legendary 404 pictures of staff members' dogs became such an iconic image of the most recent jumble sale from the world's biggest tat receptacle.

The issue then was with an Amazon internal system called 'Sable' and basically, controls the storage for items as they move from one warehouse to another. μ