Apple's latest iOS 12 beta 'confirms' iPad Pro with barely-there bezels and no notch

APPLE'S LATEST iOS 12 beta has all-but-confirmed that the next iPad Pro will feature super-slim bezels without an iPhone X-a-like cutout.

9to5Mac has uncovered a blue icon (below) in the fifth developer beta of iOS 12, which has already outed Apple's 6.5in iPhone X Plus, that depicts a tablet with barely-there bezels and no physical home button.

There's no sign of a notch, either, despite the fact that Apple's next-gen iPad Pros are expected to be the first to offer Face ID authentication. It could be that the icon spotted in iOS 12 doesn't include enough granular detail to make room for a notch, or - assuming the bezels will be as skinny as those on the iPhone X - Apple might have found room to fit the TrueDepth module into inside the border.

Thanks to an earlier mega-leak courtesy of Japanese site Mac Otakara, this isn't all we know about the new iPad Pro lineup.

The site claims that Apple will launch two models, both of which will be significantly slimmer than their predecessors. The new 10.5in iPad Pro will measure in at 247.5mm tall, 178.7mm wide and 6mm thick (compared to 250.6mm x 174.1mm x 6.1mm currently), while the 12.9in model will be slimmed even more to 280mm tall, 215mm wide and 6.4mm thick (down from 305.7mm x 220.6mm x 6.9mm).

Mac Otakara offered up some more details about the tablet's Face ID feature, too, claiming that the mug-scanning tech won't work in landscape mode, as earlier reports had indicated. This could present a problem for users given the tablet is commonly used in landscape mode with accessories such as Apple's own Smart Keyboard.

The report notes, however, that Apple is moving the Smart Connector on this year's models to "the lower rear side - close to the Lightning connector."

Apple will also reportedly rid of the 3.5mm headphone jack, according to the report, a move the company first made with the iPhone 7 back in 2016. While Apple includes a Lightning to 3.5mm headphone adapter to ease the blow for iPhone users, it will not do the same for iPad Pro users.

The new iPad Pros, set to debut later this year, are also expected to include Apple's octa-core A11X Bionic CPU, support for Animoji and more RAM than their predecessors. µ