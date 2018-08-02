FACEBOOK'S SECURITY CHIE Alex Stamos has thrown in the towel and is leaving the social network this month with no replacement ready to take his place.

Stamos revealed his upcoming exodus on, somewhat ironically, Facebook, where he detailed how much he enjoyed working for the social network rather than throw stones at the privacy and data management disasters Facebook has faced this year so far.

"While I have greatly enjoyed this work, the time has come for me to move on from my position as Chief Security Officer at Facebook. Starting in September, I will join Stanford University full-time as a teacher and researcher," said Stamos; either Stanford pays very well or Stamos has really had his fill of Facebook.

If there were any juicer details to Stamos' imminent Facebook departure, he's kept them under wraps. Instead, he noted that he's off to launch cybersecurity course based around offensive and defensive hacking techniques, and will be contributing to Stamford's focus on "ethically designing and implementing new technologies".

The move comes after if ware revealed that Facebook still has plenty of dodgy campaigning on its platform, though it has purged a lot of apps that haven't been re-submitted for analysis to make sure they aren't using user data in a dodgy way. So at least Facebook appears to be taking a bit more action on the privacy side of things.

The company doesn't have a replacement in mind for Stamos and nor is Facebook looking, as it told The Verge that the security teams has been dissolved and cyber security boffins will instead be embedded throughput Facebook's divisions.

"We are not naming a new CSO, since earlier this year we embedded our security engineers, analysts, investigators, and other specialists in our product and engineering teams to better address the emerging security threats we face," a Facebook spokesman said.

While many firms tout the importance of a cyber security chief, it seems Facebook will swim in the other direction; only time will tell if that's a sensible move. µ