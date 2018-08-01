Samsung's Galaxy Tab S4 is a 2-in-1 iPad Pro rival with DeX support

SAMSUNG HAS UNVEILED the Galaxy Tab S4, an iPad Pro competitor that's being touted as the "ultimate productivity tool".

The 2-in-1 Android 8.1 tablet packs a 10.5in 2560x1600 Super AMOLED display, surrounded by slimmer bezels than Samsung's previous Android tablets. This means there's no longer room for a physical home button, but iris and face scanning is available in addition to the usual passcode.

Under the hood you'll find Qualcomm's last-gen Snapdragon 835 chip, 4GB of RAM, 64GB or 256GB built-in storage expandable via microSD and a hefty 7,300mAh battery, which Samsung claims will deliver 16 hours of video playback.

Aimed at on-the-go workers, the Galaxy Tab S4 ships with Samsung's S Pen stylus in the box, and there's also an optional Book Cover Keyboard on offer that provides Samsung DeX support. This is the first time DeX has been made available on a tablet, and allow users to switch to a desktop experience and connect a traditional Bluetooth mouse to the tablet.

Users can also connect Samsung DeX to an external monitor with an HDMI to USB-C adapter, and Samsung boasts that, when doing so, the Tab S4 will continue to work as a fully functional tablet

"At Samsung, we believe tablets play an increasingly important role in making lives easier and improving the mobile experience for everyone," said DJ Koh, President and CEO of Samsung Electronics.

"With the Galaxy Tab S4, we're introducing a premium tablet, equipped with Samsung DeX that helps consumers perform their absolute best wherever they go. We look forward to providing our customers with a sense of leisure and comfort knowing that this new addition to our ecosystem of connected devices is also packed with features to help them stay entertained."

The Galaxy Tab S4 also features Samsung's Knox enterprise security suite, optional LTE support, a 13MP rear camera, 8MP front-facing camera and four iPad Pro-esque speakers, which Samsung says are turned by AKG.

The Galaxy Tab S4 will start shipping in on 10 August, one day after the Note 9's unveiling. Pre-orders begin today, with pricing starting from £599 in Blighty. µ