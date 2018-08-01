Facebook introduces tools to encourage users to go outside

THE SOCIAL NETWORK Facebook is introducing activity-tracking tools in a bid to encourage its users to stop gawping at their screens and go outside.

The firm announced on Tuesday that it's adding "activity dashboards" to the main Facebook app and Instagram that will allow social networkers to see how much time they've spent on each app with the aim, we assume, of highlighting how long they've wasted scrolling through inane Brexit chatter and pictures of sandwiches.

Other incoming tools include 'daily reminders' that will you when you've reached the amount of time you want to spend on Facebook or Instagram for that day, alongside a new way to quickly mute push notifications for a period of time.

Facebook's David Ginsberg and Instagram's Ameet Ranadive said in a blog post: "We developed these tools based on collaboration and inspiration from leading mental health experts and organisations, academics, our own extensive research and feedback from our community.

"We want the time people spend on Facebook and Instagram to be intentional, positive and inspiring. Our hope is that these tools give people more control over the time they spend on our platforms and also foster conversations between parents and teens about the online habits that are right for them."

The company said these features are rolling out to Facebook and Instagram "soon," but didn't provide an exact date. When they do roll out, you'll be able to access them by going to Settings on either app. They're under "Your Time on Facebook" on the main app, and under "Your Activity" on Instagram.

Facebook isn't the only firm moving to tackle social media addiction, as both Apple and Google will be rolling out digital wellness features to users later this year. Both iOS 12 and Android P will come with enhanced 'Do Not Disturb' and 'Time Well Spent' features, where users can view how much time they're spending on certain apps.

Er, Wetherspoons has also done its bit, recently shutting down its social media accounts citing the 'addictive nature' of Facebook and Twitter. µ