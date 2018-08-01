Nintendo brings Switch anti-piracy measures to the 3DS

NINTENDO IS TIGHTENING THE CLAMPS on dodgy games as it brings its anti-piracy measures to the 3DS handheld console.

While the Nintendo Switch is the current poster child for the Japanese gaming giant, with its stellar sales and growing game line up, the 3DS is still ticking along nicely.

And Ninty wants to ensure it remains that way, so the 11.8.0 software update for the 3DS comes with the same level of game authentication checks that the Switch has, at least according to Twitter users SciresM who seems to be in the know about such things.

Looks like 11.8.0 backports the Switch's aauth ideas to 3ds -- network comms now send an encrypted(?) copy of app ticket to the server.



They may not act on it immediately, but like on Switch this lets N perfectly detect pirate accesses vs normal ones, and ban however they like. — Michael (@SciresM) 31 July 2018

On its official support page, Nintendo simply says the software update ushers in improvements to the user experience and the console's stability. But many have taken such capture-all terms to effectively mean more anti-piracy measures have been implemented.

Nintendo games, at least from its official store, certainly ain't cheap, which is probably why they make tasty piracy targets. But Nintendo fans will realise there's a 'Nintendo tax' whereby they shell out more moolah for pretty much expertly crafted games, which clearly Nintendo is keen to protect from software pirates on the worldwide waves of the internet.

Some of you might note that the 3DS is coming to the end of its rather long life cycle and that such piracy measure won't affect too many people. But then there are a lot of retro gamers out there who want to play old games that aren't available any more, so may be tempted to turn to piracy.

Regardless of what you think about piracy in that situation, Nintendo still takes a dim view of it, especially as it still tries to protect its games dating back to the SNES console from piracy. Though that might now make sense give Nintendo seems to be creating retro remakes of its old-school games consoles, which get gobbled up at a heck of a pace. µ