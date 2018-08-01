US judge puts a stop to downloads of 3D gun blueprints

A US JUDGE has ordered a company providing blueprints for a 3D-printed gun to… ahem… cease-fire.

Judge Robert Lasnik, presiding over a court in Seattle, made it clear that he couldn't stop the blueprints existing on the site of designers Defense Distributed, but a temporary restraining order has ruled that they can't actually be downloaded.

The news follows a ruling last month that the blueprints could legally be posted for anyone to download.

Since then multiple states have been campaigning to the Attorney General to stop that from happening.

Longer memoried readers may recall that we reported the genesis of the 3D printed weapon when it was first shown to the world a few years ago.

Lasnik said: "There is a possibility of irreparable harm because of the way these guns can be made."

Erm… yes, your honour, we'd not thought of that. Well done. Guns kill people you know.

It is understood that legislation is being drawn up to make such guns illegal because they won't have registered, unique serial numbers. Which is a bit like bringing down Al Capone for tax evasion.

Trump reportedly said that the availability of 3D guns "doesn't seem to make much sense". Big words for the only sitting president this century to address the NRA conference.

Another suggestion that has been bubbling around for as long as we've been following this story is a ruling that all 3D guns should have enough metal for a metal detector to pick it up.

Because, yeah, that's fine - criminals are honourable, they'll just do that without anyone checking. Who knows, maybe they'll keep them in one piece so they look like a gun to make life easier for the x-ray machines.

It's worth noting that under the relative sanity of Obama, there had been talk of banning 3D weapons for at least ten years.

At a time where school shootings seem to be becoming commonplace, the idea of untraceable weapons with no application, assessment or even ID sounds like it could get (horrifically), even easier.

It's worth mentioning at this point that firearms experts are quite down on the finished devices anyway saying they're not actually that good and the build quality isn't all that.

It's also worth reminding you that we can't stop you playing with guns, 3D printers or whatever your poison is, but most of these homemade efforts have a tendency to blow up in your face if they're not made 100 per cent correctly. μ