Microsoft brings Windows Hello support to the Edge browser

Yubico are one of the biggest names in FIDO keys

MICROSOFT EDGE, the browser named after what a cockney calls the shrub fence around their garden, has announced that it has, once again, done something that its rivals were doing already.

On Tuesday, Microsoft announced that it was adding the ability to use passwordless authentication for logging in to websites using Edge.

That means anything supported by Windows Hello, in a case of "why the frack has it taken that long?"

Fingerprints, webcam images, PIN codes and of course security (FIDO) keys are all options.

Yes - that last one is security keys, which by a strange and not-at-all unconvincing coincidence is exactly what Google announced it was going to start selling last week, after years of supporting FIDO for accessing and protecting Google accounts.

Other popular sites that already have a FIDO key option include Facebook, Twitter, Dropbox and Salesforce. It's also supported via most of the open source players.

Sadly, this all reflects badly on Microsoft (you probably knew this was coming). As we hit the third anniversary of Windows 10, this sort of thing should have been sorted out. One of the main turn-offs for users who have voted with their feet away from Microsoft Edge is it is, frankly, half a browser.

Given that Microsoft has had an occasionally competent Windows Hello set up from Day One(ish) then the fact that it hasn't been included within Edge seems astonishing - that's where most use cases for it are.

With Google Chrome hogging over 60 per cent of the market, while Edge has erm… four per cent, it's hard to believe Microsoft's continued (nagware) hype of its

If you want in, the latest Insider build (17723) of Windows 10 has already activated the option or the rest of us will see it in the next big update due in October(ish). μ