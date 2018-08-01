Intel roadmap leak points to Core i9-9900K release in September

INTEL SEEMS TO BE STRUGGLING to keep word on its next wave of processors under wraps as it appears that the roadmap for its 2018 and 2019 CPUs has leaked.

Such an info dump has come from Chinese website HK.XFastest, which posted several slides that it claims shows off the chipmaker's future roadmap.

Before we continue, best break open that salt cellar as this stuff needs a good few grains of sodium chloride.

The slides suggest the current Coffee Lake generation Core i7-8700K processor will remain Intel's top mainstream chip for the first half of 2018, while the Core i3-8300 will take care of lower-end duties throughout the rest of the year.

But come September, Intel's ninth-generation processors, an evolution rather than revolution of the Coffee Lake S architecture, itself a confusing variant on the Coffee Lake microarchitecture, will make their debut.

The Core i9-9900K will rule the roost for Intel's chips in the third quarter of 2018, while the Core i7-9700K will lurk behind it.

A Coffee Lake S refresh of the rest of the Core i5 chips is expected in piecemeal form, with the Core i5-9600K and Core i5-9400 debuting in September, followed by a full refresh throughout the first and second quarters of 2019. The Core i3 range won't get the Coffee Lake S refresh until 2019.

So that's the roadmap, and it would appear that the chips will use Intel's 14nm+++ fabrication process; Coffee Lake S chips use the 14nm++ process and Kaby Lake CPUs has a 14nm+ fabrication. This again suggests Intel is still some way off from creating its first 10nm chips, with it instead eking out as much as possible of out the 14nm process.

As such, we doubt we'll see 10nm based Intel processors much earlier than 2020. We can expect either a mild performance hike or improvement in power consumption for the Coffee Lake S refresh, but we don't expect any serious increases in processing power or core counts unless Intel knocks out some new special edition chips. µ