Facebook uncovers 'inauthentic' anti-Trump political campaign on its social network

FACEBOOK HAS GIVEN its social network a good shake and has revealed that a covert political campaign fell out.

In a statement declaring how it had purged 'bad actors' - inauthentic posters etc, not useless thespians - Facebook noted a variety of pages and accounts on its network that appeared to be carrying out politically0motivated "coordinated inauthentic behaviour".

The spread of divisive politically-tinged messages looks likely to have been focussed around causing a fracas in the US midterm elections this year, with the tone of the content and campaign being heavily anti-Trump, as well as addressing more left-wing issues and subjects such as woman's rights.

While we might be fairly leftie types here on the INQUIRER, Facebook didn't seem too impressed with such left-wing politically-manipulating campaigning and noted that the whole thing looked dodgy.

"It's clear that whoever set up these accounts went to much greater lengths to obscure their true identities than the Russian-based Internet Research Agency (IRA) has in the past," said the social network in a statement.

"We believe this could be partly due to changes we've made over the last year to make this kind of abuse much harder. But security is not something that's ever done.

"We face determined, well-funded adversaries who will never give up and are constantly changing tactics. It's an arms race and we need to constantly improve too. It's why we're investing heavily in more people and better technology to prevent bad actors misusing Facebook — as well as working much more closely with law enforcement and other tech companies to better understand the threats we face."

Facebook said it'll do a lot more probing into manipulative political campaigning and try an link suspicious activity to individuals or groups and their real-world sponsors.

The company won't explicitly name who it thinks could be behind such manipulative activity because it reckons it's not its place to do so publicly, as it could give the actors more scope apply smarter techniques to hide their presence.

"This is one of the fundamental limitations of attribution: offensive organizations improve their techniques once they have been uncovered, and it is wishful thinking to believe that we will always be able to identify persistent actors with high confidence.,2 said Facebook.

But Facebook will spout about the tools and techniques it's using and will sue to hunt political manipulation as well as flag dodgy campaigning.

All this appears to be a concerted move by Facebook to clean up its act following the Cambridge Analytica scandal, which saw a political strategy firm use Facebook data to try and manipulate the US presidential elections in 2016.