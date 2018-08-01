Microsoft's 'Your Phone' app arrives for Windows Insiders using Android

MICROSOFT HAS BEGUN rolling out Your Phone, its latest Android app that was first announced at the Build conference in May.

The idea is another attempt at that missing link - the ability to seamlessly swap data between Windows desktop and Android smartphones.

The app is installed on each device and, from there, you can even drag and drop content between machines.

Initially, this is an Android-only thing, tied in with the latest Insider Build of Windows 10, but iOS is following, albeit with slightly different functionality.

"For iPhone users, Your Phone app helps you to link your phone to your PC," Microsoft said. "Surf the web on your phone, then send the webpage instantly to your computer to pick up where you left off to continue what you're doing-read, watch, or browse with all the benefits of a bigger screen. With a linked phone, continuing on your PC is one share away."

The main purpose of Your Phone is to enable the 'Continue on PC' functionality that is being vaunted as the true embodiment of the fabled 'Continuum'.

In reality, this is the final phase in the "Chestburster" chronicles, which we name affectionately after what happens to John Hurt in Alien.

Let's recap for newbie readers….

Since Windows Mobile tanked, Microsoft has been steadily working to create an ecosystem of apps that are, to all intents and purposes, a complete overlay to most of the standard Google offerings, right down to the Microsoft Launcher. There's even an app to help you find the apps to install.

We refer to this as "chestburster" - we could have called the "cuckoo" apps we suppose but "chestburster" better emphasises the way they've slowly infiltrated your handset and suddenly popped up to say "hi".

If you want in from the ground up, join the Fast Ring of the Insider Program now - the build in question is 17728 (RS5). μ