Qualcomm demands blueprints on Intel RF chips used in 2018 iPhones

CHIPMAKER Qualcomm has filed a motion compelling Intel to hand over technical blueprints detailing how its cellular modems are being used in Apple's 2018 iPhones.

Qualcomm, which last week all-but-confirmed that Intel will be the sole supplier of modem chips for Apple's 2018 iPhones, claims Intel went back on its promise by failing to hand over the documents, according to CNET.

Following this u-turn, Qualcomm filed a motion late last week in a San Jose, California, federal court in a bid to pressure Intel to hand them over.

"After several meet-and-confers and exchanges of written correspondence, on May 18, Intel appeared willing to cooperate, offering a 'limited supplemental production of technical materials relating to relevant components designed for 2018 iPhone models' in exchange for Qualcomm's agreement that the limited production would satisfy certain requests in the document subpoena," Qualcomm said in its motion.

According to Qualcomm, Intel's argued that its current generation of RG components relates to "future" unreleased products, hence its refusal to hand over blueprints.

"But, in fact, a simple internet search reveals that the RF components have been commercially released, and widely published, by Intel," Qualcomm retorts.

And as per CNET's report, Qualcomm also said it would limit the scope of technical documents requested to those relevant to components designed for 2018 iPhones in order to speed up the resolution process.

"But Intel went back on its word. Intel failed to produce the material and still has not produced the material two months later," the motion states, adding that Intel also refuses to comply with a Qualcomm subpoena for deposition testimony, arguing that complying would be "overly burdensome".

Qualcomm's motion is the latest twist in a lawsuit that began last January when Apple filed a $1bn lawsuit against the chipmaker for deliberately overcharging for its technologies and refusing to cough-up promised rebates.

Naturally, Qualcomm responded by suing Apple for patent infringement. It also asked the US International Trade Commission (ITC) to block the sale of Apple's iPhone, alleging that iPhones using Intel's 4G wireless chips are effectively using six Qualcomm patents "unfairly" and "unlawfully". µ