Huawei's 5G smartphone will guzzle more than two times the power of 4G devices

Huawei's first 5G smartphone will likely debut in June next year

CHINESE PHONE MAKER Huawei's first 5G smartphone will reportedly guzzle more than two times the power of its 4G handsets.

Digitimes has the scoop, having reportedly received confirmation from Eric Xu, Huawei's rotating chairman, that the company's 5G chips will consumer 2.5 times the power of current 4G modems.

This means that Huawei's long-teased 5G smartphone will be chubbier than the likes of the P20 and P20 Pro due to the requirement for a fatter battery.

It'll also likely be more expensive than current devices, as Huawei will reportedly adopt premium cooling modules from Aurus Technology in order to prevent the handset from overheating. These modules are said to be 0.4mm-thick sheets of copper, an expensive component previously used in high-end slim laptops.

"Such cooling sheets involve much higher costs than graphite sheets adopted in the cooling modules for most smartphones, and heat dissipation pipes used by Samsung, LG and HTC, and are therefore suitable for 5G smartphones carrying relatively higher unit price tags," industry sources told Digitimes.

While Aurus has yet to comment, the firm will reportedly start volume production of the copper cooling modules in September, well ahead of the release of Huawei's phone, which is now apparently expected to ship in June 2019.

Other than the fact it'll be, er, a chubby, power-slurping, expensive beast, we don't know much more about Huawei's 5G device. We do know, however, that the handset will make use of a Huawei-made 5G modem, rather than Qualcomm's X50 or Intel's XMM 8000 5G modems.

The company launched its first 5G modem, the Balong 5G01, at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in February which Huawei claims will offer download speeds (theoretically, at least) of 2.3Gbps. However, this will unlikely make its way into the firm's first 5G smartphone, with the chip instead designed for mobile hotspots and self-driving cars. µ