Mozilla is redesigning the Firefox logo and wants your opinion

THE MOZILLA FOUNDATION, which makes the Firefox browser, amongst other things, wants your help to redesign the Firefox logo and visual brand.

The announcement, made on Monday, is a chance for users to shape how it fritters its money away on branding because that's suddenly alright.

This is the second time in recent years that Mozilla has undertaken to heavy rebranding. The foundation logo was changed to be stylised as Moz://a after consultation with a branding agency. Many users didn't like it. We questioned if the money could have been better spent. But hey ho, let's not get to embroiled in old battles.

The idea is to make a cohesive branding across all Firefox browsers and related products. We're not clear on whether this involves Thunderbird, but certainly, everything else is fair game.

A blog post explains: "As an icon, that fast fox with a flaming tail doesn't offer enough design tools to represent this entire product family. Recolouring that logo or dissecting the fox could only take us so far. We needed to start from a new place."

The company has already uploaded some ideas for the new logo as it sees it (love the t-shirts - we can't lie) and now wants feedback before it does a Yahoo and buys a bunch of purple rubber ducks, then changes its branding.

There are several treatments of the new design to pick from, which will appear on every iteration of Firefox from IoT devices through to any enterprise offerings.

It warns: "Although the products and projects are real, these design systems are still a work of fiction. Icons are not final. Each individual icon will undergo several rounds of refinement or may change entirely, between now and their respective product launches. Our focus at this point is on the system."

In other words, this is the beginning of a journey, not the end.

We're not sure we've heard many people say "well, I use Chrome because Firefox has a sh*t logo", and as such, we're looking slightly cynically on this enterprise. But our minds are open and we'll keep an eye on this one as it develops. μ