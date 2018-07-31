Apple’s 2018 MacBook Air might use Intel's 8th-gen CPUs due to Cannon Lake delays

APPLE'S LONG-RUMOURED MacBook Air refresh will allegedly arrive running Intel's ageing 8th-gen processors due to repeated delays to Cannon Lake.

So says Taiwanese publication Economic Daily News which reports that the 2018 MacBook Air, which is expected to back a 13in screen and a sub-$1,000 price-tag, will run Intel's 14nm Kaby Lake Refresh CPUs.

First released in the second half of 2017, these 15W i5 and i7 quad-core CPUs have base clock speeds ranging from 1.6GHz to 1.9GHz and Turbo Boost speeds between 3.4GHz and 4.2GHz. They also offer integrated Intel UHD Graphics 620 and support for up to 32GB of DDR4 or LPDDR3 RAM.

This means that the new MacBook Airs should offer a decent performance boost compared to their predecessors which are powered by Intel's Core i5 and i7 processors from 2015.

However, the decision to use these chips, according to the report, is due to repeated delays to Intel's Cannon Lake architecture.

The chipmaker announced last week than the 10nm CPUs, which will offer greatly improving power, performance, and heat efficiency, won't be ready for mass production until the second half of 2019, despite originally being slated for release in, er, late 2016.

Apple reportedly isn't keen on waiting for Intel's Whiskey Lake processors, either, which are due for release in the second half of 2018, hinting at an impending release date for the new MacBook Air.

According to online speculation, the MacBook Air refresh will likely debut in October, potentially alongside a new version of the 12in MacBook and a long-awaited upgraded to the Mac Mini, which is expected to offer more powerful innards and USB-C connections.

A refreshed iPad Pro is also expected to arrive later this year. Recent rumours point to slimmed-down bezels, Apple's octa-core A11X Bionic CPU and support for Face ID - although this reportedly won't work in landscape mode. µ