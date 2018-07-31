Google finally brings Chrome to its Daydream VR platform

LIKE BEING SCREAMED at by trolls, adverts, and cookie alerts in virtual reality? Then get your bonce into Daydream as Google has finally brought Chrome to the VR platform.

The VR version of Chrome is pretty similar to the desktop version, only it's right up in your eyeballs and comes with a 'cinema mode' to make scrolling through your favourite glib tech news sites *cough* a more comfortable experience in VR.

A key feature, however, is Chrome's support for the WebVR standard, which means VR fans will be able to view web-based VR apps using the Daydream View headset and VR headsets based on the platform like the Lenovo Mirage Solo, rather than being reliant on apps developed solely for Daydream.

For developers keen to stretch their app building into the virtual world, the integration of Chrome into Daydream offers them more scope to create apps for the platform whether they're native to Daydream or based on the WebVR standard.

Google has been increasing the integrations of its popular and easily recognisable apps such as YouTube and Photos in order to boost the appeal of the VR platform, while also allowing its apps to spread into other VR platforms. So adding the Chrome browser into Daydream was an expected move.

There's still a lot more work and effort to go in order to boost the appeal of VR beyond a niche market or the world of business. But at least with the Daydream headsets, the price of entry is a decent Android smartphone less than a £100 for the Daydream View headset.

Daydream is one of the VR platforms that's likely to build up the appeal of VR as its app ecosystem grows, though it doesn't look like it's going to lose its niche label anytime soon. µ