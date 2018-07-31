Steam game 'Abstractism' accused of turning users' PCs into crypto-miners

Valve could probably do a little more policing of Steam in this case

AN INDIE GAME ON STEAM has come under fire from accusations that it's turning computers into cryptocurrency miners.

YouTuber SidAlpha has apparently discovered that the game Abstractism is, in fact, a cryptojacker delivering software posing as a "trivial platformer".

Once the game is downloaded, it installs a trojan virus hiding under a stream.exe process that can allow remote execution access to an infected PC, and malware under the name of "abstractism launcher", which according to SidAlpha, looks like it's being used to install illicit cryptocurrency miners.

On the Steam Community forums, there's been a good deal of chatter with people adamant that the game is mining cryptocurrency, though developer Okalo Union refutes such accusations.

"Abstractism does not mine any of cryptocurrency. Probably, you are playing on high graphics settings, because they take a bit of CPU and GPU power, required for post-processing effects rendering," the developer said, blaming the CPU usage to run the game despite its low recommended settings... hmm, what's that smell?

SidAlpha posted a screenshot of an older comment by the developer that was since deleted which noted: "Bitcoin is outdated, we currently use Abstractism to mine only Monero coins."

So basically the developer admitted to cryptojacking then quickly denied it.

The game also has a mechanic that involves item drops whereby the longer you keep the game running the more items you get; interestingly, the longer cryptocurrency mining scripts are kept running the more chance they have of generating digital money. Coincidence? We don't think so.

We reckon Abstractism is a game to avoid, at least for the time being. But what's concerning is how it sneaked past Steam's digital bouncers and made its way onto the platform.

Valve has previously said it's now open season for developers to plonk whatever they like onto Steam providing the content isn't illegal or trolling; given cryptojacking can damage PC and ramp up energy costs for victims, we reckon it has no place on the PC platform. µ