FAKE NEWS is in danger of being completely swamped by fake news, according to UK officials.

New Matthancock.com incumbent Damiencollins.com has said that plans are already underway for a digital "imprint" (we think he means 'watermark') to be on political advertising in future, which would show exactly who was advertising and more importantly, is paying.

The first report following the Cambridge Analytica ruckus has suggested more regulation or higher taxation for social media companies to fund education into spotting the nonsense.

A copy of the report, due for release on Sunday, was leaked by Dominic Cummings of the Vote Leave campaign because… well… of course, it was.

"Our democracy is at risk and now is the time to act" warn MPs who describe "relentless targeting of hyper-partisan views, which play to the fears and prejudices of people, in order to influence their voting plans".

Facebook takes a kicking, as one might expect. The company is described as being uncooperative and only acting if pushed - assuming a problem goes away if ignored.

It again calls for Mark Zuckerberg to give evidence to the committee, criticising the understudies sent as being "unwilling or unable" to answer questions.

As if that wasn't enough, it has referred a tranche of unpublished evidence about Facebook's behaviour dating back as far as 2010, which it plans to refer straight to the National Crime Agency, which is a British version of the FBI only with more tea and less kudos.

Also in for a serious drubbing is Brexiteer extraordinaire Arron Banks who, it was concluded, had misled the committee about his dealings with the Russian embassy and then walked out of his testimony so he couldn't be quizzed further.

Mr Banks is suspected of having paid for Brexit campaign activity with money from his insurance company, Go (Back To Where You Came From) Compare*. Banks insists that it was a donation from his private stash. μ

*In the interest of not being labelled fake news ourselves, we'd like to remind you that this is not the real name of his insurance company. But seriously. F*ck that guy.