IBM awarded £62m in long-running Groupon patent spat

BIG BLUE IBM has won $83m (£62m) in its long-running patent dispute with deal-flogging website Groupon.

IBM and Groupon have been slogging it out in a patent spat since 2016. Big Blue claims its patents for foundational e-commerce tech called Prodigy, which it licenses to Facebook, Google and Amazon for a hefty $20m to $50m per tech giant, were not licensed by Groupon.

"Most big companies have taken licenses to these patents," said Big Blue's lawyer John Desmarais. "The new kid on the block refuses to take responsibility for the technology it's using."

Groupon had argued that some of IBM's patents should not have been granted because they describe obvious ideas, and said the company's request for it to cough up $167m in damages was "unreasonable."

Following a two-week trial, a jury in Delaware on Friday ruled that Groupon used IBM's patented e-commerce technology without authorisation following, Reuters reports. The jury also ruled that Groupon's infringement was willful, allowing IBM to ask a judge to award additional damages.

IBM - which owns more than 45,000 patents - didn't get the $167m it had asked for, though, and the company was instead awarded $83m in damages.

Groupon might also be required to pay IBM's legal fees depending on the results of a post-trial hearing.

"IBM invests nearly $6bn annually in research and development, producing innovations for society," an IBM spokesperson said. "We rely on our patents to protect our innovations. We are pleased by the jury's verdict."

"We continue to believe that we do not infringe on any valid IBM patents," Groupon said in a statement. "To the extent these patents have any value at all - which we believe they do not - the value is far less than what the jury awarded." µ