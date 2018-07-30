IBM awarded £62m in long-running Groupon patent spat
We doubt they'll take payment in discounts and vouchers
BIG BLUE IBM has won $83m (£62m) in its long-running patent dispute with deal-flogging website Groupon.
IBM and Groupon have been slogging it out in a patent spat since 2016. Big Blue claims its patents for foundational e-commerce tech called Prodigy, which it licenses to Facebook, Google and Amazon for a hefty $20m to $50m per tech giant, were not licensed by Groupon.
"Most big companies have taken licenses to these patents," said Big Blue's lawyer John Desmarais. "The new kid on the block refuses to take responsibility for the technology it's using."
Groupon had argued that some of IBM's patents should not have been granted because they describe obvious ideas, and said the company's request for it to cough up $167m in damages was "unreasonable."
Following a two-week trial, a jury in Delaware on Friday ruled that Groupon used IBM's patented e-commerce technology without authorisation following, Reuters reports. The jury also ruled that Groupon's infringement was willful, allowing IBM to ask a judge to award additional damages.
IBM - which owns more than 45,000 patents - didn't get the $167m it had asked for, though, and the company was instead awarded $83m in damages.
Groupon might also be required to pay IBM's legal fees depending on the results of a post-trial hearing.
"IBM invests nearly $6bn annually in research and development, producing innovations for society," an IBM spokesperson said. "We rely on our patents to protect our innovations. We are pleased by the jury's verdict."
"We continue to believe that we do not infringe on any valid IBM patents," Groupon said in a statement. "To the extent these patents have any value at all - which we believe they do not - the value is far less than what the jury awarded." µ
Further reading
INQ Latest
Dell's XPS 13 Developer Edition now ships with Ubuntu Linux 18.04 LTS
And PC maker promises more Linux-powered lappys are coming
UK gov warns we're drowning in fake news as it tears strips off Facebook
Aaron Banks also gets a digital slap
Microsoft is planning a service to keep Windows 10 bork-free for cash
Presenting fit-for-purpose as-a-service
Galaxy Note 9 release date, specs and price: Pre-order leak suggests flagship might be cheaper than expected
It might not be Samsung's most-expensive smartphone after all