AMD Threadripper 2990WX listing outs CPU's hefty £1,400 price-tag

WITH GREAT POWER comes a bank account-emptying price, as AMD's Threadripper 2 2990WX has been slapped with a $1,835, (£1,397) price tag.

OK, calm yourselves AMD fans, that listing was made on CanadaComputers - hat tip to Video Cardz - and the price of Team Red's top chip has yet to be finalised. That being said, the price tracks with other rumours that the powerful slice if silicon will not only sucker punch demanding tasks but also wallets.

Then again the second-generation Threadripper was never going to be cheap, as it offers a hefty 32 cores and 65 threads, making it the most core-equipped CPU targeted at PC enthusiasts.

It's also worth noting that high-end consumer Intel chips have hit such a hefty price point before, so AMD isn't doing anything out of the ordinary; we expect Intel's teased 28-core processor to suck up more cash than a Tory political campaign.

One area where the top-end Threadripper 2 2990WX is likely to be costly is in power consumption. The chip has a thermal design power of 250W, which would suggest it'll guzzle electricity like your fat cousin George guzzles cake; that won't make it cheap to run long-term.

Still, that's the price one pays for power, specifically 4.12GHz across all cores at full whack and a base clockspeed of 3.4GHz.

Such performance will likely only appeal to people who want to build monstrously powerful and expensive PCs for crunching through the latest games with all the bells and whistles on while streaming at the same time. The CPUs will also tickle the fancy of video editors and people who make use of demanding CAD software and need to plough through renders and other such processing intensive tasks at quite a lick.

For people not after quite so much power, Intel is apparently refreshing its Coffee Lake line up to create Coffee Lake S processors, and AMD has its second-gen Ryzen family of CPUs that are also more than worth a second glance. µ