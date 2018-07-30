ARM buys analytics firm Treasure Data for $600m in IoT push

ARM is, er, arming its way into the IoT space

SOFTBANK-OWNED ARM Holdings is buying US-based data analytics start-up Treasure Data as part of its push into the Internet of Things (IoT).

So says Bloomberg, which claims that although a deal has been struck, valuing the analytics company at around $600m, it hasn't been formally announced yet.

Treasure Data was founded in 2011 and has had funding of $54.1m from various sources. In its last round of funding in late 2016 the company raised $25m. The company's analytics software enables users to gain a single view of customers across their organisation's marketing technology 'stack'.

If confirmed - Bloomberg cited its ever-reliable ‘people familiar with the matter' - it will follow on from ARM's June acquisition of Stream Technologies, a connectivity management technology provider, which maintains more than 770,000 managed subscribers to its IoT device management network.

That deal fitted squarely into ARM owner SoftBank's vision of the IoT driving the semiconductor and electronics industry for the foreseeable future, the rationale behind its £24.3bn acquisition of the company, completed in September 2016.

"The combination of Stream's technology with Arm's Mbed IoT Device Management Platform will provide organizations with a robust end-to-end IoT platform for managing, connecting, provisioning and updating devices that is easily scalable and flexible," the company claimed at the time of the deal.

However, the Treasure Data acquisition raises questions over whether ARM is losing its focus on semiconductor design, tools and licensing. Bloomberg notes that, in the past, ARM has been conservative in its approach to mergers and acquisitions. The Treasure Data acquisition, though, would be the second biggest deal in the company's history after its 2004 purchase of Artisan Components for $900m.

INQ has contacted ARM for confirmation and comment and will update the story as soon as we receive a response. µ