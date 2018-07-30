Google unexpectedly goes down as Gboard AI predicts a mouthful

Definitely no innuendo in this picture. Definitely none

GOOGLE IS RUSHING to correct a fault in its search prediction engine that has got stuck in a rather embarrassing loop and we're going to have to make sure we're cunning linguists to get the message across.

Gboard, the predictive keyboard from Google, has started predicting "my face and" whenever users type "sit on".

Google hasn't offered an explanation as to why this was happening. It could be an algorithm thing, it could be that users have been ganging up to 'program' the engine with overuse.

However, this does have all the hallmarks of a Google Easter Egg. It certainly wouldn't be the first time that the coders have included a little nod to a favourite cult show - even the Chromecast's first model number is H2G2-42 - a reference to Douglas Adams' Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy series.

Nevertheless, with parents asking their babysitters - "Can you sit - ", board members asking colleagues, "Can you sit -" and even passengers asking people they're meeting aboard a train, "Can you sit -" it was starting to become a bit of a ticking time bomb. We'll let you complete those sentences. We hope that whoever is responsible is made to kneel at the altar of forgiveness coz this could be tough to swallow.

Speaking to Buzzfeed, Google explained: "Gboard is designed to avoid such predictions in its generic models, but human language is complex, and as with any sort of system that filters sensitive phrases, sometimes inappropriate suggestions make it through into the machine learning models. When we learn of an inappropriate suggestion we work quickly to remove it.

It appears that Google knew what was going down, and it's just one more gag (stop that now).

So, there you go, the problem has already been fixed. But the memory? The memory kinda lingers… μ