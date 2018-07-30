Dell's XPS 13 Developer Edition now ships with Ubuntu Linux 18.04 LTS

LINUX FANS CAN WE GET A 'HUZZAH'? because Dell has finally pulled up its trousers and released a Developer Edition of the 2018 XPS 13.

The 9379 model, in case you're asking, will arrive running Ubuntu Linux 18.04 LTS, the latest version of the non-Windows 10 operating system. For developers and people who worship at the church of Torvalds, that should be a boon as previous Developer Editions of the XPS 13 have come with the outdated Ubuntu 16.04.

And if you can't shell out for a Developer Edition XPS 13 this time around, which will set you back something in the area of £1,300 for a decently-specced model, Dell has plans to keep knocking out XPS machines with Ubuntu.

"When Project Sputnik debuted over five years ago we launched with one config of our XPS 13 developer edition on Ubuntu 12.04," said Barton George, Project Sputnik and Linux boss at Dell.

"Fast forward to today and thanks to the interest and support of the community, we are able to announce that our seventh generation XPS 13 developer edition now comes with Ubuntu 18.04 LTS. 18.04 represents Project Sputnik's fourth preloaded LTS. We're already looking forward to Sputnik's fifth LTS in 2020."

And Will Cooke, desktop engineering director at Canonical suggested there's more Developer Edition Dells on the way: "Building on our longstanding relationship with Dell over the last six years, we look forward to seeing 18.04 LTS roll out on further models in the coming months."

With a bezel eating display, a good dollop of performance on tap, and a still-nice-but-arguably-dated design, the Developer Edition of Dell's latest XPS 13 looks to be a swish and solid device to make the next big thing app on or appeal to people simply sick of Windows 10 and its rampant notifications, tiles and Cortana. µ