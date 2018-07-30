Apple's 2018 iPad Pros will be slimmer and feature Face ID, apparently

APPLE'S NEXT-GENERATION iPad Pro tablets will boast slimmer bezels, Face ID and, er, no headphone jack, according to a new report.

Citing sources in Apple's supply chain, Japanese site Mac Otakara reports that both the upcoming iPad Pro models will see their dimensions shrink.

The new 10.5in iPad Pro will measure in at 247.5mm tall, 178.7mm wide and 6mm thick (compared to 250.6mm x 174.1mm x 6.1mm currently), while the 12.9in model will be slimmed even more to 280mm tall, 215mm wide and 6.4mm thick (down from 305.7mm x 220.6mm x 6.9mm).

As we've heard previously, the incoming iPad Pros will be the first to feature Face ID, according to the report, with Apple set to ditch the physical home button in favour of its mug-scanning tech. However, the report notes that Face ID won't work in landscape mode, as earlier reports had indicated, which could present a problem for iPad Pro users given the tablet is commonly used in landscape mode with accessories such as Apple's own Smart Keyboard.

The report notes, however, that Apple is moving the Smart Connector on this year's models to "the lower rear side - close to the Lightning connector."

The home button isn't the only thing that's being removed, as Apple will also reportedly rid of the 3.5mm headphone jack, a move the company first made with the iPhone 7 back in 2016. While Apple includes a Lightning to 3.5mm headphone adapter to ease the blow for iPhone users, it will not do the same for iPad Pro users, according to Mac Otakara.

The new iPad Pros, set to debut later this year, are also expected to include Apple's octa-core A11X Bionic CPU, support for Animoji and more RAM than their predecessors.

Mac Otakara has also shared some information about Apple's 6.1in LCD iPhone. Confirming previous rumours, the site says the device will use a "Full Active" LCD display sourced from Japan Display. Full Active panels allow Apple to slim down the bezels of the LCD iPhone, bringing it in line with the two OLED devices.

The report also adds weight to rumours that the 'affordable' iPhone could be delayed, noting that Apple is suffering production difficulties which could see the handset launch in November. µ