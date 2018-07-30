Intel's Core i9-9900K trounces AMD's Ryzen 7 2700X in alleged 3DMark benchmarks

"THERE CAN BE ONLY ONE!" screams Intel's Core i9-9900K as it tears past AMD's Ryzen 7 2700X.

Or at least that's what our Monday morning-addled minds conjure up, as prematurely-posted benchmarks have shown up in Futuremark's 3DMark database; hat tip to HotHardware.

The eight-core, 16-thread processor was marked in the benchmark tool as "processor not recognised", but it would be safe to hazard a guess from what we've heard about the upcoming chip so far that the CPU here is the Core i9-9900K.

It managed to rack up a score of 9,862 - a pretty impressive number in 3DMark that smokes the 9,387 points the Ryzen 7 2700X CPU got. As such, Intel's top-of-the-line mainstream processors beats its potential rival from Team Red.

It also breezes past its older sibling, the 8th-gen Core i7-8700K, which when overclocked to 5GHz, scored 8,935.

The Core i9-9900K, which will sit under the Coffee Lake S architecture - an evolution of the Coffee Lake chips currently available, rather than a wholly new architecture - can boost itself up to 5GHz by default, so there's a chance that with some extra overclocking it could pull in even more impressive benchmark results

Of course, benchmarks are one thing and real-world tests are another, so we'll have to wait and see if the Core i9-9900K really offers a properly noticeable hike in performance over Intel's current top PC chips. It's also worth noting that these benchmarks could be on a different Intel chip and an early engineering sample, so there's no telling just how accurate they are.

Nevertheless, all signs point towards the Core i9-9900K being a serious performance chip, ideal for enthusiast PC builders and gamers. And it will mean AMD's new Ryzen 7 chips will be left lagging behind, though Team Red's Threadripper 2 chip is a silicon slice to watch when it comes to performance.

Hopefully, the continued competition to produce faster yet more efficient chips will keep the newfound innovation in the CPU world alight, meaning we get ever more impressive processors for our desktops and laptops. µ