Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1180 will be 'priced higher' than GTX 1080

THE INCOMING Nvidia GTX 1180, based on the so-called Turing architecture, will reportedly be pricier than the firm's GTX 1080 at launch.

So says Digitimes, which backs up earlier rumours that the GeForce GTX 1180 series graphics cards will debut at the end of August, followed by the launch of its GeForce GTX 1170 series at the end of September and GeForce GTX 1160 series a month later.

These dates, first revealed by YouTube channel Gamer Meld, all seem to track nicely with rumours that the next-generation of Nvidia graphics cards will be revealed in August at Gamescom 2018.

Digitimes has some additional info, though, and claims to have heard from 'industry sources' that the incoming Turing-based GPUs will be "priced higher" than Nvidia's current GTX 1080/1070 graphics cards.

It reports that retailers will maintain the prices of existing models "as they still hope cryptocurrency mining can regain its momentum".

"With the prices of the current-generation graphics cards to remain at high levels, the next-generation devices are likely to be priced even higher in order to create differentiation, but this will also deter demand for the new cards," the report continues.

The report doesn't tell us much else about the Nvidia's flagship GTX 1180 that we don't already know, noting that it will be built using TSMC's 12nm process, with the firm reportedly planning to release a GPU made using TSMC's 7nm process at the end of 2018.

Videocardz, however, reports that Nvidia's next-generation graphics cards will use VirutalLink USB Type-C connectors for connecting VR headsets to PCs.

The one-cable VR standard, backed by Nvidia, Oculus, Valve, AMD, and Microsoft, k connects with VR headsets to deliver four high-speed HBR3 DisplayPort lanes, which are scalable for "future needs". This includes a USB3.1 data channel for supporting high-resolution cameras and sensors and up to 27 watts of power.