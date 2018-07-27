Google bans crypto-mining apps from the Play Store

RECENTLY-FINED TECH GIANT Google has banned crypto-miners from the Play Store.



In an updated Play Store policy, the firm revealed a fresh set of rules that was obviously created to keep out the new types unwanted, and unsafe, content.

Spotted by Android Police, the changes include the addition of a cryptocurrencies section, which states that while applications that can manage crypto-miners are still allowed, crypto-miners are no longer welcome in its app marketplace.



"We don't allow apps that mine cryptocurrency on devices. We permit apps that remotely manage the mining of cryptocurrency," the Restricted Content policy reads.

The news comes just a few months after Google banned crypto-mining extensions from the Chrome Web Store due to "malicious software developers who attempt to abuse the platform at the expense of users."



So it comes as no surprise that the search engine giant has done the same for Google Play, the app marketplace that is constantly in the news for all the wrong reasons.



Earlier this year, for instance, it was revealed that hackers managed to dupe hundreds of thousands of Android users into installing malware onto their devices by infiltrating the Google Play store and hiding it in a number of seemingly harmless apps.

Uncovered by security firm Sophos, the malware - labelled Andr/HiddnAd-AJ - lulled users into a false sense of security by remaining inactive for a while, before bombarding them with ads.

"We reported the offending apps to Google, and they've now been pulled from the Play Store, but not before some of them attracted more than 500,000 downloads," said Sophos in its Naked Security blog, adding that the subterfuge used by the developers to keep Google's "Play Protect" app-vetting process sweet was "surprisingly simple".

The malware not only popped up advertising web pages, but it also sent Android notifications, including clickable links, to lure users into generating ad revenue for the criminals. µ