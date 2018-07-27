Samsung starts mass producing 'first' 2nd-gen 10nm LPDDR4X DRAM

SAMSUNG HAS STARTED mass producing "the industry's first" second generation 10-nanometer (nm)-class DRAM.

Called LPDDR4X, which obviously stands for "Low Power, Double Data Rate, 4X", the DRAM is all about improving the efficiency and lower the battery drain of modern-day smartphones and other mobile devices.

Saung said in its release that the fresh second gen LPDDR4X offers up to a 10 per cent power reduction over the mobile DRAM memory chips currently used in most flagship mobile devices while maintaining the same data rate of 4,266Mb/s.

"The advent of 10nm-class mobile DRAM will enable significantly enhanced solutions for next-generation, flagship mobile devices that should first hit the market late this year or the first part of 2019," said Samsung's senior veep of Memory Sales and Marketing, Sewon Chun.



"We will continue to grow our premium DRAM lineup to lead the 'high-performance, high capacity, and low power' memory segment to meet the market demand and strengthen our business competitiveness."

The company also announced it will be expanding its premium DRAM lineup that is based on the 10nm process by more than 70 per cent, continuing with the mass production of the first 10nm-class 8Gb DDR4 server DRAM, which kicked off last November, and then with the latest 16Gb LPDDR4X mobile memory chip in July, eight months later.

This can apparently also be made into a four-channel 8GB LPDDR4X mobile DRAM package by combining four of the new 10nm 16Gb LPDDR4X DRAM chips (as 16Gb is equal to 2GB).



"This package can realise a data rate of 34.1GB per second and its thickness has been reduced more than 20 per cent from the first-gen package, enabling OEMs to design slimmer yet more effective mobile devices," Samsung claimed.

With its LPDDR4X advancements, the firm said it will be rapidly expanding its share of mobile DRAM in the market by providing a variety of high-capacity products, including 4GB, 6GB and 8GB LPDDR4X packages.

In line with its roll-out, it's started operating a new DRAM production line in Pyeongtaek, Korea, to assure a stable supply of all mobile DRAM chips, in response to the increasing demand, it said. µ