Intel delays 10nm Cannon Lake processors, again, until late 2019

INTEL'S forever-delayed 10nm Cannon Lake processors are - you guessed it - being pushed back yet again. This time, the chipmaker has said they won't see a mass release until the second half of 2019.

Intel's first 10nm silicon was originally slated for release in late 2016, but technical challenges encountered in shrinking transistors to ever smaller scales led to the launch being delayed until 2017.

Earlier this year Intel confirmed that it would delay mass production of 10nm CPUs to 2019 due to "yield issues", but did not elaborate as to when 2019 that would be. During the firm's second-quarter conference call on Thursday, however, Intel execs clarified that it would deliver the 10nm chips to consumer PC systems in time for the holidays.

The 2019 holidays, that is.

Intel also noted that server-based Xeon chips manufactured on the 10nm process will follow soon after. But let's wait and see.

Despite the further delays, the rest of Intel's conference call was largely positive, with the firm reporting a net income of $5bn (£3.8bn), up a hefty 78 per cent on last quarter. It also reported record revenue of $17bn (£13bn), up 15 per cent.

While Intel's 10nm Cannon Lake processors have been delayed on a mass scale, they've previously made their way into some products over the last year. In May, the first of its kind strangely popped up in the mid-range Lenovo IdeaPad 330 in the form of the Core i3-8121U. Intel has since published details about the processor on its ARK catalogue.

This listing confirmed that the Core i3-8121U was a Cannon Lake 10nm process chip, while the use of "i3" and "8" in the name confirmed it was a low-specification, 8th-generation chip (just like Intel's Kaby Lake-R, Kaby Lake-G, and Coffee Lake processors), destined for use in mid-range notebook devices.

The i3-821U's specs add further weight to this. It was a dual-core processor with four threads, a base clock speed of 2.2GHz, (rising to 3.2GHz under Turbo Boost), 4MB of cache, a TDP of 15W, and support for up to 32GB memory. The chip also supported two new kinds of memory: LPDDR4 and LPDDR4X, both low-power variants of DDR4.

The listing also didn't include a description of the chip's integrated graphics, suggesting that there aren't any. Funnily enough, the Ideapad 330 for China, the first device to come powered by the entry-level CPU, was listed to include a discrete AMD graphics chip. µ